Angel Awareness Ride taking place this weekend

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- An Angel Awareness ride and event is taking place in Horseheads, New York this weekend on September 24th and 25th.

The fundraiser will help raise awareness for child sexual abuse and human trafficking and the event benefits The Glove House and B.A.S.C.A. MC (Bikers Against Sexual Child Abuse).

There will be a craft fair, kid’s activities, Cornhole, food trucks, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horseheads Police Department will have finger printing. There will also be over 70 Vendors inside the former K-mart along with an option to purchase an all-day wristband to enjoy kid’s activities. There is a cornhole tournament with food trucks and ice cream throughout the day.

Friday from 5 PM-8 PM there will be a Car Show, Craft Show, and Food/Ice Cream Trucks. On Saturday, there is a Motorcycle/Jeep/Car Ride with registration at 9:30 AM.