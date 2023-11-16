CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is designed to try to get Christmas gifts for every child in need. The Army’s Elmira Corps has its Angel Trees up and running for the season.

Gift tags, that list an individual child and a recommended gift, are placed on trees in several locations. In the Elmira area, the tags are placed on Angel Trees at Planet Fitness, Walmart in Horseheads and Sam’s Club in Big Flats for people to purchase a gift listed on the tag and leave it underneath the tree or in a nearby box to be distributed to families.

According to Amber Burdick of the Salvation Army Elmira Corps, “at Walmart and Sam’s Club we have about 100 or so and Planet Fitness about 75.”

“Last year we had about 130 families and 290 kids so we’re about the same for kids and we have a lot more single families for food baskets,” said Burdick. And she added that this year “we have about 220 families signed up with over 300 Kids.”

The Elmira Corps of the Salvation Army has set up a link to a Walmart web page to allow people to shop online. The last day to purchase is around December 15. You can click the link here to buy a gift for a local child.