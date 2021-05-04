Animal Adventure Park welcomes Desmond the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR/WETM) – Animal Adventure Park in Broome County will soon welcome Desmond the giraffe. Making his way from the Milwaukee County Zoo, Desmond will become a companion giraffe to lifelong resident Tajiri.

This news comes just a few weeks after the death of viral-sensation April the giraffe. April, who captivated the world during her pregnancy in 2017, died at the age of 20 years old. Animal Adventure Park said she was euthanized due to worsening osteoarthritis discovered in July 2020.

In February 2017, Animal Adventure Park began live streaming April in her pen. anxiously awaiting the birth of her calf Tajiri. Anticipation built around the world for several months as people waited for her to give birth, with the park’s YouTube livestream attracting 232 million views.

Welcome to New York, Desmond!