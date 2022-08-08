MILAN, Pa. (WETM) — The Animal Care Sanctuary in Bradford County has announced that the first $5,000 in donations received in August will be matched as a part of its ‘Double Your Good” campaign.

In addition to matching one-time donations, the shelter says that all new monthly donors in August will have their total donation amount for the entire year matched dollar for dollar.

The ACS says that the new campaign is thanks to the generosity of one of its donors. ACS also said that donations are typically slow during the summer months, but demand for the Sanctuary’s services is higher than ever.

You can visit the donation page for the ACS by clicking/tapping this link.