Animal Care Sanctuary participates in the Betty White Challenge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a new challenge making it’s rounds. One that encourages you to donate to local animal shelters in honor of the late Betty White. Monday January 17th marked the 100th birthday of the icon, the day of the donations, and the day the Twin Tiers was buried under our first major snowstorm of the season. With the snow as a travel factor, 18 News took a look at how the shelters made out.

“We were very lucky in that they didn’t physically have to be here because of Gannon and Associates Insurance. They set up a donation link for us. People were able to donate from the comfort of their own home in honor of Betty White. So we got a little over five thousand dollars in donations thanks to everybody’s kindness,” said Rebecca Morgan of Animal Care Sanctuary.

Animal Care Sanctuary stressed that just because the day has passed, doesn’t mean you still can’t donate to help these animals in need.

“Absolutely. So it’s still open because everybody loves a belated birthday gift. We are probably going to keep it open through the week and then at the end of the week we will end that link. We are just overwhelmingly appreciative of the community coming together,” said Morgan.

Thanks to the power of social media, Betty’s legacy lives on in a way we all can be proud of.