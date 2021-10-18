Animal Care Sanctuary receives a new driveway thanks to local donations

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Animal Care Sanctuary was recently able to pave their driveway in time for winter thanks to an unexpected donation from the estate of Francine Meinelschmidt and a USDA grant.

“Estate giving is a key source of revenue for non-profits like Animal Care Sanctuary,” said Executive Director Terri McKendry. “That and other forms of planned giving not only allows us to engage in and complete large projects such as our driveway repaving, but also can provide certain tax advantages for individuals.”















To learn more about planned giving visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website or contact McKendry at tmckendry@animalcaresanctuary.org.