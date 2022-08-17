EAST SMITHFIELD, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – A Pennsylvania animal shelter has stepped up to take in dogs from a Virginia breeding facility.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, more than 4,000 beagles were found at a research breeding facility in Virginia. The facility reportedly had more than 70 animal welfare violations over the past 9 months. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also reported that over 300 puppies died at the facility between 2001 and 2021.

The Humane Society is working to transfer all of the beagles to animal shelters across the United States.

East Smithfield’s Animal Care Sanctuary learned about the horrible findings and plans to take in several beagles in hopes of finding them new foster families.

“We’re so grateful to be taking in these beautiful beagles,” said Amy VanBenthuysen, operations manager. “Our goal is to bring in as many dogs and as many new foster families as possible.”

To learn more about becoming a foster family, you can visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website.