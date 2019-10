ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Animal Control helped free a deer that got caught in a soccer net.

Animal Control says the deer was found at the Ernie Davis Academy with its antlers, legs, and head caught in the netting.

The deer was freed after just a couple of minutes thanks to the Animal Control.