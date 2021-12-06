Anniversary of major snowstorm this month

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – December 17, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the major snowstorm that struck the Twin Tiers.

The intense storm brought over 20 inches of snow in the most hard-hit areas, including Binghamton. Some residents said it was the most snow they saw since the Blizzard of ’93. Businesses were forced to shut their doors and plow drivers had difficulty in clearing major roadways.

“The city of Binghamton inched from as low as about 25 inches on the west side to about 40 inches on the east side,” weather forecaster Adam Gill said. “It’s a pretty rare event but of course events like that typically… you’re not going to really know until one week out or so.”

According to Climatological data, 26.4 inches of snowfall, on average, was recorded on December 17, 2020 in Binghamton, the greatest amount of one-day snowfall recorded in the city. Because of its rarity, forecasters say it is very unlikely that residents can expect a similar snowstorm this year.