CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Republicans and Democrats in Corning are participating in the 15th Annual Salvation Army Bell Ringing Challenge to raise money for the Corning Salvation Army on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 14 at Centerway Square, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Today, Democrat Committee members of Corning took part in the bell ringing.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re with. There are people that need Salvation Army’s help, especially during the Christmas season,” said Diane Telehany, a volunteer with the Democratic Committee.

Tomorrow, Republican Committee members will be ringing at the kettle stand. All money raised will go towards helping individuals and families in the Corning Area.