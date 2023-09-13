HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Friends of the Horseheads Free Library will be hosting their annual book sale next week with a pre-sale for those who are interested in getting first pick.

The annual event will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and will continue until Saturday, Sept. 23. The event will start at 10 a.m. daily at the Town and Country Fire Department. Entry to the sale is free.

A pre-sale will be held on the first day from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. for those who would like first pick of the sale. A $10 entry fee is required for the pre-sale.