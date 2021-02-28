Annual sale brings shoppers to Market Street

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Whether it is something old, something new, something borrowed or something blue, antique stores on Market Street are open and ready for customers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses have been suffering. While the Stimulus Bill was being passed in the House of Representatives, local antique shops in Corning partnered together for the 14th Annual Great Market Street Antique, Collectibles, and Vintage Sale, which encouraged the community to shop local while scoring some deals.

“Without the support of the local people, it is going to be hard for them to stay in business,” customer Dave Prete said.

Local businesses are the cornerstone of towns across the county and many have struggled to sustain their customer base due to the pandemic. While people wait for their stimulus checks, economic experts are encouraging everyone to shop locally instead of larger retailers.

“The best thing you can do is get out there and shop at those small businesses. Spend your money with them,” Kamala Keeley, President and CEO of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Gaffer District in Corning saw many people hit Market Street this weekend for the once-a-year sale, featuring four antique stores: Market Street Antiques, Collectibles & Unique Gifts, Twin Tiers Antique Plaza, Stained Glass Works and Antiques of Corning and Home Again- Corning’s Upscale Resale Shop.

“It is a sale and a good time of year for it because people have been cooped up indoors for so long,” Ken Lemke, a vendor at Market Street Antiques, Collectibles and Unique Gifts, added. “People always like a bargain!”

Lemke sells restored radios in the store, a hobby he has had since high school.

“I started working in a radio and television repair shop in the mid-60s,” Lemke added.

Items in the store and have their own unique stories, which shoppers appreciate.

“It is really something cool and unique kind of like a market of people’s memories,” Prete concluded.