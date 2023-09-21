HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Elderwood at Hornell and Hornell Partners for Growth Inc. will be hosting its annual fundraiser event to raise money for those suffering from Alzheimer’s next weekend.

The Stroll to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11:30 a.m. The stroll will be a 2-mile walk that will take place at Elderwood Hornell. Those participating in the stroll will be dressed in superhero costumes.

Best superhero costume will be determined at the event. Other activities will be available as well, including food trucks, music performances, bounce houses and face painting. Food trucks will also be available.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter.