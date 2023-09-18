ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Teams of adults from local banks, credit unions and financial groups will race on child-size tricycles to benefit United Way of the Southern Tier at the end of this week.

The event is a relay race benefit that will feature teams of six adults riding 12-inch, child-size tricycles to win the Trike Trophy. The event will occur at 7:45 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 22, in the Community Bank parking lot.

Teams will be made of people from Corning Credit Union, CCU Wealth Strategies, Chemung Canal Trust Company, First Heritage Credit Union, ServU Federal Credit Union and Community Bank. Spectators are welcome to the race, which will take place rain or shine.

United Way of the Southern Tier is a non-profit organization that works to unite and prioritize resources to improve the quality of life for people and families in the community.