ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Teams of adults riding child-size tricycles will compete to win the coveted Trike Trophy for the 18th annual Trike Race benefitting United Way of the Southern Tier.

The event is a relay race with teams of six adults riding 12-inch, child-size tricycles as fast as they can to take home gold and bragging rights.

The event will take place at 7:45 a.m. this Friday, September 23, at the Community Bank located at 300 W. Water St. in downtown Elmira. Community Bank N.A. in Elmira will host the event.

Spectators are welcome for the race, which will be held rain or shine. The Corning Credit Union is set to defend its 2021 title against teams from Chemung Canal Trust Company, First Heritage Federal Credit Union, and Community Bank.

United Way of the Southern Tier is a non-profit organization that looks to unite and prioritize resources to improve the quality of life within the service area of Chemung and Steuben Counties.