Chemung County reports 10th COVID-19 death

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Chemung County Health Department, a 63-year-old male from Elmira has died as a result of COVID-19.

This death brings the total of COVID-19 deaths to 10 in the Chemung County.

The county also reported 52 new cases on Tuesday, giving the county 153 total active cases.

The County Executive and the County Health Department reminds everyone to continue to wear face coverings, social distance, and wash your hands.

The health department is continuing to investigate the cases in Chemung County and if you have any questions to call (607) 737-2028.