Chemung County reports 10th COVID-19 death

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Chemung County Health Department, a 63-year-old male from Elmira has died as a result of COVID-19.

This death brings the total of COVID-19 deaths to 10 in the Chemung County.

The county also reported 52 new cases on Tuesday, giving the county 153 total active cases.

The County Executive and the County Health Department reminds everyone to continue to wear face coverings, social distance, and wash your hands.

The health department is continuing to investigate the cases in Chemung County and if you have any questions to call (607) 737-2028.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now