AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 16TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 16TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:07 PM

Happy Tuesday! Weather on repeat today. We start our day mostly cloudy with showers in our western counties. The best opportunity for showers across the Twin Tiers is this afternoon and evening as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop. Temperatures today reach near 80. Overnight, stray showers linger, especially early overnight. Aside from the stray showers, we are mostly cloudy. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s. Once again, we see mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the low 80s.

An isolated shower or quick rumble of thunder is possible on Thursday. We still stay near average on Thursday as highs reach the low 80s again. We dry out on Friday and are mostly sunny. Winds out of the southwest help temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday. There is a little more cloud cover on Saturday than Friday. There is a slight chance for showers late in the day but most look to stay dry for the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STOMRS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STOMRS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

