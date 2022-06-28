AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28TH: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Tuesday! Today is going to be a great day! We see sunshine, stay dry, and comfortable. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Overnight, lows drop to near 50 and we stay mostly clear. Patchy fog is also possible late overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Changes move in for Wednesday. The day starts off mostly sunny but clouds increase late morning. This is ahead of a weak cold front during the afternoon that brings passing light showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly to the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Drier weather returns for Thursday and so does mostly sunny conditions. By Friday, we see a mix of sun and clouds but feel the heat and humidity. Temperatures reach into the low 90s on Friday and we feel humid.

A cold front enters the area Friday night bringing showers and thunderstorm potential. This lingers into Saturday. We are mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. For the long holiday weekend, Sunday and Monday are the better days. Sunshine returns Sunday and we are dry. Plenty of sunshine for Monday and we remain dry. Temperatures are in the 80s from Saturday through Monday.

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. PASSING SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: HOT & HUMID. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

MONDAY: GENERALLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

