AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Happy Tuesday! We are partly to mostly cloudy to start our day as a cold front is moving in from the Northwest. This cold front is bringing passing showers this morning. It is also a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 70s across the area with humid conditions. Due to the front passing early in the day, drier conditions move in for this afternoon which allows clouds to break apart and humidity to decrease. Our temperatures also do not change that much as highs are in the low to mid 80s. Overnight, lows are near 60 with partly cloudy conditions. Some patchy fog looks to develop late overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is a quiet weather day with dry air in place. This allows us to stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures are near average with highs in the mid 80s but we are a little muggy. A weak disturbance moves in Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the mid 80s on Thursday as well.

Cooler conditions enter the area for Friday and an area of high pressure starts to dominate our weather pattern. Sunshine returns as a result. We stay sunny for the start of the weekend but see a little more cloud cover for Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday and temperatures reach back into the mid 80s.

Have a lovely day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PASSING SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & HUMID.

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & MUGGY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

