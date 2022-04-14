AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14TH: 33°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Happy Thursday! Quiet conditions welcome our day as we stay dry and mainly clear this morning. This is short-lived as clouds increase this morning ahead of a cold front. The front moves in late morning and brings rain showers and isolated thunderstorms from the late morning into the early afternoon. After the front passes during the afternoon, we see gradual clearing and sunshine returns. Highs today rise into the low 70s. Mainly clear conditions take us into tonight. Lows overnight are in the upper 30s. We see another quiet start for Friday with some sunshine. Once again, this is short-lived. Clouds increase throughout the day Friday and rain showers move in. Our next cold front enters the region.

The cold front really moves in for Saturday. Rain showers overspread the Twin Tiers on Saturday as we deal with this cold front. In higher elevations, some wet snowflakes may mix in but no real accumulation is expected. From Thursday through Saturday, rainfall accumulation will range from a quarter of an inch to half an inch for most places in the Twin Tiers. Localized higher amounts are possible.

Quiet weather returns for Easter Sunday but it is also cooler. Highs are in the upper 40s for the holiday and we see a mix of sun and clouds. Our active weather pattern returns for next week with shower chances from Monday through Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in. Temperatures through the middle of next week rise into the 50s.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLEARING LATE. RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY START. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE. ISO. SHOWERS LATE & WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

