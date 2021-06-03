Anthony Alvernaz appointed Interim Chief of Elmira Police Department, applications open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Alvernaz, Deputy Chief of Police of the Elmira Police Department, has been appointed Interim Chief of Police amid the recent retirement of Chief Joseph Kane.

The decision to appoint Alvernaz was made during a meeting of the Elmira City Council on Thursday morning. According to City Manager Mike Collins, the city will continue to accept applications and resumes for the position until June 11, 2021. A committee will be formed to set up interviews to finalize the appointment of a permanent Chief of Police.

Candidates for the position must be a sworn officer of New York State and have 10 years of experience as a law enforcement officer with a municipal police force, which includes three years of supervisory or command experience. Applicants must also meet civil service requirements.

Applications can be obtained on the City of Elmira website or at City Hall, 3rd floor, 317 E. Church Street.

Interim Chief Alvernaz joined the department in February 1996 and served on all three platoons in various ranks. He has been a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Training Committee and serves as a police instructor. Prior to his promotion to Deputy Chief, he served as the Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau.

Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane’s walkout celebration

Alvernaz has also previously served as the department’s senior historian and commanded both the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Elmira Police Honor Guard.

In 2019 Alvernaz was a graduate in the 275th session of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, VA.