Anthony Alvernaz named City of Elmira Police Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Alvernaz, the former Deputy Chief of Police of the Elmira Police Department, has been appointed Chief of Police amid the recent retirement of Chief Joseph Kane.

Chief Alvernaz joined the department in February 1996 and served on all three platoons in various ranks. He has been a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Training Committee and serves as a police instructor. Prior to his promotion to Deputy Chief, he served as the Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau.

Alvernaz has also previously served as the department’s senior historian and commanded both the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Elmira Police Honor Guard. In 2019 Alvernaz was a graduate in the 275th session of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, VA.

The announcement came from the Elmira City Manager’s Office Thursday morning following an application and interview process.