ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Police Department is under new leadership after officials announced the former chief was no longer employed.

Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz “is no longer employed by the City of Elmira Police Department,” as of January 9, 2023, according to an announcement from the City Manager’s Office.

As a result, former Deputy Chief Kristen Thorne has replaced Alvernaz as Acting Chief of Police. City Manager Mike Collins didn’t immediately provide any more details on the change or steps to find a permanent replacement.

Alvernaz was first appointed as Interim Chief in June 2021 following the retirement of former Chief Joseph Kane. Before his appointment, Alvernaz was Deputy Chief.

