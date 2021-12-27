Apalachin man charged with choking victim

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Apalachin man was arrested after allegedly choking another person in Tioga County.

According to New York State Police, Petrea Letbai was arrested on Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. for criminal obstruction of breathing – applying pressure. State Police had responded into the Town of Owego 30 minutes prior to arresting Letbai.

New York law describes criminal obstruction of breathing as applying “pressure on the throat or neck of such person.”

State Police say Netbai was held following his arrest.