Apple orchard near me: where to pick apples in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fall is officially upon us, and apple production is peaking in the U.S., so what better time than now to go pick some fresh apples?

With New York State being 2nd in the country for apple production, with 30 million bushels, there are plenty of local orchards to visit that will allow you to pick your own apples.

Who grows the most apples?

According to UsApple.org, Washington State produces the most apples in the country with New York being second. Washington State has an extreme lead over New York with a yearly yield averaging 170 million bushels compares to New York’s 30 million.

A bushel consists of roughly 42 and 48 pounds of apples, and according to the USDA, in 2018, the U.S. produced around 11.4 billion pounds of apples.

What are the most popular apple varieties?

There are over 2500 varieties of apples that grow in the U.S. alone, so which is number one?

According to pickyourown.org, Red Delicious apples are the most grown apple and make up most of the apple crop in the U.S., but as consumer tastes changes, farmers adapt. Honeycrisp apples are gaining popularity on the popular Red Delicious.

The top ten apple varieties grown in the U.S. are:

Red Delicious

Gala

Golden Delicious

Fuji

Granny Smith

McIntosh

Honeycrisp

Rome

Empire

Cripps Pink

Map with local apple orchards

Below is a list of some of the local apple orchards to check out this Fall:

More interesting apple facts

61% of U.S. apples are eaten as fresh fruit.

Apples are grown commercially in 36 states.

Apples are the second most valuable fruit grown in the U.S., oranges are number one.

It takes the energy from 50 leaves to produce one apple.

it takes about 36 apples to create one gallon of apple cider.

Most apples are still picked by hand in the fall.

Apples are a member of the rose family.

Facts courtesy of pickyourown.org.