(WETM) — September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that’s not on the list, let us know so we can add it!

Apples and Moore (Previously Reisinger’s Apple Country), Watkins Glen

Website : https://applesandmoore.com/category/u-pick-varieties/

: 607.535.7493 Varieties available for U-Pick: Gala, Jonamac, Macintosh (Early/Mid September), Honey Crisp (Mid September), Crimson Crisp (Mid September), Cortland (Mid September), Fuji (Mid September)

Crooked Line Farm & Orchard, Bath

U-Pick Hours: Friday: 4 p.m – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday-Thursday: Closed

Website: https://www.crookedlinefarm.com/

https://www.crookedlinefarm.com/ Apple Varieties Available for September: Gala, Marshall Mac, HoneyCrisp, Crimson Crisp, Empire, Jonagold, Cortland, Liberty, Macoun, Ashmead Kernel, Cox Orange Pippen, Winesap, Snow Sweet

Littletree Orchards, Newfield

Contact: (607)564-9246

Hours: Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
Website: https://www.littletree-orchards.com/

https://www.littletree-orchards.com/ Apple varieties ripening in September: Early: Jonamac, Akane, Cox Orange Mid/late: McIntosh, Macoun, Cortland, Jonathan, Empire

Apple Barrel Orchards, Penn Yan

Contact: (315) 536-2744

Start Date: Opens on September 9
Website: https://applebarrelorchards.com/

https://applebarrelorchards.com/ Upick apples available: Sept 9: Gala, McIntosh, Concord Sept 16: Cortland, Macoun, Sept 23: Empire, Jonagold Sept 30: Red Delicious, Golden Delicious

Gardiner’s Orchard LLC, Troy Pa.