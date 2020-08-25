Apple production during this dry summer

This summer the Twin Tiers has seen abnormally dry conditions, coming up very short with our total rainfall. 18 News took a trip up to Reisingers Apple Country to take a look at the conditions and talk how the ongoing hot and dry summer is affecting apple production.

“Yields on the fruit themselves are high. All of the potential fruit we want is there. The one nice bonus this year was when the fruit actually was developed all the necessary water was there to get the right amount of cells in them. Now there is no problem with the size potential. The size potential is there. It is just getting water into them now to get the size. Which is not a problem,” says owner Alec Moore.

The orchard employs numerous methods to be able to get the apples the water they need to thrive. Moore went on to say how the prime months that impact apple development is actually in April and May when they are in their younger stages of life. To our surprise the current weather conditions we are having is actually making for a sweeter crop to be harvested. That’s some great news for us this fall!