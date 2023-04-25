ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local Applebee’s franchises in the Twin Tiers will be participating in World Wish Day on Saturday, April 29.

This Saturday, all Applebee’s locations owned by T.L. Canon will be matching donations guests make to Make-A-Wish. Additionally, guests that donate $5 or more though May 7 will receive a voucher for a free appetizer priced at $10 or less to use on a future visit.

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Wish Day celebrates the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of the foundation. This year will be the 43rd anniversary. Since Make-A-Wish was founded, over 550,00 wishes have been granted to children with critical illnesses.

Local Applebee’s locations participating in World Wish Day include Elmira, Erwin, Ithaca, Hornell, and Sayre.