Applications available for Gerard Block Apartments in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Applications for the Gerard Block Apartments on Lake Street in Elmira are now available with residency beginning in the fall.

The Gerard Block Apartments are part of a long-term project by Arbor Housing and Development to renovate the Lake Street Apartments into affordable housing.

Rent ranges from $500-$565 a month for a one-bedroom unit and $680 for a two-bedroom unit. Utilities are not included and income requirements apply.

Units have dishwashers, while the building has laundry facilities and gas heating, according to NY Housing Search.

Applications received received by August 15, 2020 will be eligible for a waitlist position through a publicly held lottery scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 16, 2020 at Arbor Housing and Development in Corning.

For applications and more information call 866-992-7267 ext 10, or visit ArborLeasing.org or NYHousingSearch.gov.