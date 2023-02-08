ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.

During the pandemic, Arbor acquired properties in downtown Elmira and put together a development team. Although the pandemic may have stopped construction on the projects. Funding was still applied for in 2021 and was awarded to Arbor in December of that year.

Construction finally started in December 2022 and has continued since. There are four buildings in development: 310 Academy place, 406-408 Church Street, 410-416 East Church Street, and 319 Williams Street.

“The City of Elmira has gone through such a renaissance in the last five years. Being right downtown got city hall right here,” said Danielle Kenny. “The commerce building. This is going to be such a transition to downtown Elmira we’re just really proud to bring these buildings back to life and have some fresh air brought to them.”

Construction is expected to be finished late 2023 to early 2024. These new developments should be leased by spring of 2024.