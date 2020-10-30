Arbor Housing and Development reveals new Lake Street building in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arbor Housing and Development has completed their project on Lake Street in Downtown Elmira. Renovations on the building started in 2019 and has been vacant for 40 years.

The structure is providing 22 apartment units and five commercial spaces. Occupancy of the building will begin in November, 2020.

Corning, NY – In a private event on Thursday, Arbor Housing and Development revealed the

new facade of its buildings on Lake Street in downtown Elmira. These four buildings, located at

118-122 and 124-126 Lake Street, have been vacant for 40 years and under construction since

2019.



Occupancy of these buildings will begin in November and applications are currently being

accepted for residential and commercial spaces. In total, the 3-story buildings will provide 22

one- and two-bedroom apartments and five commercial spaces.



“This is one of the most exciting moments for me in my career,” said Elise Johnson-Schmidt,

Preservation Architect at Johnson-Schmidt and Associates. “Not only is it a great step for

Elmira, but it’s a wonderful project because it combines historic preservation with affordable

housing and the artists of our community.”



Unveiling the facade revealed restored brickwork, historic architectural details, and large

windows. The faded “Gerards” sign remains facing Carroll Street, adding to the building’s

character and demonstrating its history in Elmira. Visitors may view these updates by driving

along Lake Street between Carroll and East Water Streets.



“40 years of a property that’s been vacant, and look at it today,” said Jennifer Herrick, Executive

Director at Elmira Downtown Development. “We all want to see change [in Elmira] and change

is happening.”



“This is a really exciting, innovative project,” said Emma Miran, Director of Community

Development at the City of Elmira.

“This happened because we had partnerships and everyone was working together collaboratively from the County to the City to our nonprofit partners.”



Arbor Housing and Development will premiere footage from the event on the organization’s

Facebook page at 4:30 PM on Friday, October 30. The reveal was held privately in compliance

with COVID-19 precautionary standards for Chemung County.



Funding for this project was provided by NYS Homes and Community Renewal, NY Parks and

Historical Preservation, DRI / City of Elmira, NY Restore, and the Chemung County IDA.



For fifty years, the mission of Arbor Housing & Development has been to enhance the quality of

life in communities by building independence and creating safe and affordable housing options

in the Southern Tier of New York and North Central Pennsylvania. The organization has

partnered with countless others throughout its history to deliver services to groups and

individuals in need.



To learn more about Arbor Housing and Development, please visit www.ArborDevelopment.org.