Arbor Housing offers resources for landlords and tenants as the eviction moratorium ends

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State eviction moratorium ends Saturday after being extended earlier this year. The pandemic-era law was created by the Cuomo administration to allow tenants to delay rental payments if they experienced hardship during the pandemic.

Area landlords say they are now struggling because some residents have not paid them in nearly two years. Struggling renters were able to fill out a form stating their pandemic-related reasons for not paying rent. In 2021, Gov. Hochul extended the moratorium but allowed landlords to challenge the tenant’s claims in court.

As the moratorium expires, local organizations are standing by to help tenants and landlords. Arbor Housing offers counseling and other services for residents who qualify.

“The housing problem is multifaceted and it is not just about the inability to pay rent. There have to be many areas of advocacy that people who might be facing consistent and regular low-income,” Susan Bull, CEO and President of Arbor Housing, said.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, known as ERAP, is once again accepting applications to help tenants who fell behind on their rent payments during the pandemic. However, those who apply this time, aren’t guaranteed to get any money.

While there is no new money in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a pending application will provide a tenant temporary protection from eviction.