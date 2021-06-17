Arbor Housing proposes new apartments in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board is set to review a new apartment project proposed by Arbor Housing & Development for the City of Elmira called Reynolds Way Apartments.

The project would renovate four existing buildings into new apartment buildings with 42 dwellings and parking. The project would be located on two pieces of land, one on the 400 block of Church Street and the second on the 300 block of Academy Place.

Plans for the buildings can be reviewed below:

The County planning board is scheduled to review the project on June 24.