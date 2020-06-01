Arc of Chemung, Schuyler officially merge, form Arc of Chemung-Schuyler

(WETM) – The Arc of Chemung and The Arc of Schuyler are officially merged to become The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler.

“The Board of Directors, along with the Leadership Teams of both organizations, have worked long and hard, and extremely well together, to make this transition happen,” said Harold J. Hoffmeier, Jr., President of The Arc of Schuyler Board. “We have already witnessed programmatic growth as well as increases in community support. The best is yet to come!”

“Today we celebrate our newly unified organization, our growth, and plans for our future, said Anita Lewis, President of The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler Board. “We look forward to a proper celebration when time permits, bringing together all who make our work possible: the people we support, families, and of course – our staff.”

“The success of our newly unified organization is thanks to our staff, who have worked hard to get us to where we are, have been patient, and open to change,” said Sean Eagen, Executive Director of The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler. “Thanks to our staff, The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler will be able to continue providing the same high-quality supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and local businesses.”

The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler has a $33.4 million budget and employs 671 people. The Agency provides supports and services to nearly 2,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, across 18 counties, from Waverly in Tioga County, to West Seneca in Erie County.

These services include housing supports, clinical supports, community supports and day services, and employment support services.

The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler also operates a Business Services Division, which includes: Southern Tier Industries, Glen Copack Food Manufacturing, Franklin Street Gallery and Gift Shop, Seneca Shine Auto Detailing, and Transportation Link-Line.

The Arc of Chemung – Schuyler’s Board of Directors will include: Anita Lewis, President; Eileen Remec, Vice President; Michael Stamp, Treasurer; Margaret Lawrence, Secretary; Harold J. Hoffmeier, Jr., The Arc NY Board of Governor; Thomas Gough; Marcia Kasprzyk; Veronica Lewis; Kathryn Littleton; Lee Moran; David Ralph; Margaret Sisson; Donald Stocum; and Nancy Thomas.

Administrative offices will be located at 711 Sullivan Street, Elmira, NY 14901 and the main telephone number will be (607) 734-6151.