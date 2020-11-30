Arctic League broadcast airing from WETM studio with performances of the past

(WETM) – The Arctic League will be broadcasting its annual telethon from the WETM-TV studio on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for children in need of holiday gifts this season.

The event was moved from the Clemens Center to the WETM studio and will be without a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a pledge has been received, the Arctic League will have a limited number of board members to read the pledges on the air. Contributors may call a phone number that will be posted on screen and announced during the broadcast to make a pledge or make a donation via credit card.

The public will not be invited into the WETM office space to make in-person contributions.

The show will also have a balance of performances from years’ past as well as more contemporary selections.

Residents of Chemung County who would like to apply for Christmas gifts this year can apply before Dec. 15 on the Arctic League website.

The Arctic League has set a goal of raising $125,000 this year to insure that all children ages 1-12 in Chemung County have a Merry Christmas. The annual broadcast is the Arctic League’s only fundraising event of the year.

The Arctic League is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure that no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas.