ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arctic League can now claim a record year of fundraising, as this year it raised over $300,000, passing its 2023 goal of $175,000.

The Elmira Police Union contributed $2,500 and helped the league reach a charity amount of $313,386 to buy toys for children in Chemung County, allowing Arctic League to get a head start for next year’s Christmas campaign.

“The amazing support of the community really made this a record-setting year; we were able to raise over $300,000 which is just amazing and we’re thrilled the kids are now gonna be able to have a Merry Christmas,” said Scott Heffner, President of the Arctic League.

“There’s a lot of people out there who are willing to volunteer their time and efforts to help everyone out that’s less fortunate out there,” said Elmira Police Officer Bryant Tranchant. “I appreciate everyone out here. Going out of their way to help everyone else that needs it.”

According to Heffner, this year Arctic League had to raise its goal because the cost of toys had gone up and whether or not they will raise the goal higher will depend on its budget.

“We take a look at everything before the year next year, and we see what the appropriate budget should be,” said Heffner.

On Christmas Eve, volunteers are needed to deliver over 500 red bags of toys to the children of Chemung County. It is the first time they will be delivering in red bags instead of see-through. Volunteers can come by the headquarters building on Clinton Street at 9:00 a.m.

Today is the final day for families to apply for gifts at the Arctic League. You can stop by its office on Clinton Street to fill out a form or click here to apply digitally.