Arctic League closes its book after reaching record amount

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League in Chemung County has reached an unforgettable fundraising milestone this year.

During the group’s telethon this past weekend, the Arctic League has raised over $65,000 to help needy children and families this Christmas. This amount is virtually unheard of within the group, according to Board of Directors Member Tom Bruner.

The group stated that, in the next few days, they will close their doors for the season and give other charitable organizations in the community an opportunity to raise funds for the rest of the holiday season.

“Other organizations have different responsibilities, and we understand that their need is just as great as ours,” Tom said. “So once we reach our goal, we say to our community, thank you very much. If there is still some money left for charity giving, please consider other worthwhile organizations.”

The Arctic League has provided gifts on Christmas morning to needy children in Chemung County for over 100 years.