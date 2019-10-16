Arctic League searching for Christmas tree

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League is searching for a Christmas tree located in Chemung County to grace the stage at the Clemens Center during its annual broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

The size of the tree should be 10-12 feet and it must be located in Chemung County and tree nominations must be made by 11/15/19.

Members of the Arctic League’s Broadcast Committee will review the nominated trees on 11/18/19 and the selected tree will be cut down and transported to the Clemens Center on 11/26/19.

If you have a tree you would like the Arctic League to consider, please contact Arctic League Board Member Tom Seem at (607) 562-8082 or tomseem@gmail.com with a description of the tree, its location, and your phone number.