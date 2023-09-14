CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League is looking for a bell ringer from Chemung County to participate as the youth ambassador for the 2023 Arctic League Christmas Campaign.

The Arctic League invites any child ages 6 to 12 to assist for the Christmas season by writing a letter expressing their interest in participating.

The youth ambassador will represent the Arctic League at several functions this Christmas season including:

Opening the “Big Book” at League Headquarters – Monday, November 13

Ride in the Arctic League entry in the Elmira Christmas parade – Friday, November 24

Assist with the Arctic League annual Broadcast at Mandeville Hall, Clemens Center – Sunday, December 3

Help with packing at League Headquarters in December

Participate in the closing of the “Big Book” in mid to late December

Any child who is interested in participating as the youth ambassador is encouraged to write a letter to Arctic League Inc., P.O. Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902. The letter should be written and signed by the child, explaining why they are interested in assisting this season.

The deadline for letters is Friday, Oct. 20.