ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Americans have seen gas prices rocket to record levels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as pump prices topped $4, many people started making lifestyle changes. But are the high prices over for the time being?

New York’s average price of gas is still sitting at $4.39, above the national average of $4.27. Pennsylvania isn’t far behind, with an average of $4.34, as of March 18. But in some parts of the Twin Tiers, especially in the Cities of Elmira and Corning, prices have dipped. At Weis Markets in downtown Elmira, prices dropped 21 cents to $4.18, according to GasBuddy. And the national average has dropped four cents since Monday, March 14.

So are we finally seeing some much-wanted relief at the pump?

AAA reported on March 17 that oil prices are dropping, which is the largest contributing factor to lower prices. And AAA said the decline at the pump will probably continue if oil prices keep dropping. Gas demand is also down. Late last week, a AAA survey found that the majority of Americans said they would change their lifestyle habits if gas rose above $4 per gallon. These changes included carpooling and reducing shopping and dining out.

But how long can we expect this relief? Even with some parts of Elmira seeing several cents get shaved off the pump, other areas like Bath are still seeing prices at $4.40 or higher.

A AAA spokesperson said that oil prices—which make up 50% of prices at the pump—are hard to determine because of the “tight market” and the ongoing war in Ukraine. But, crude oil prices have relaxed after Biden’s ban on Russian imports as the U.S. finds replacements, AAA said.

Even so, continued Russian aggression in Ukraine and a likely upcoming increase in demand for gas as warmer weather finally starts to arrive aren’t good signs for drivers at the pump. The climbing prices are likely to continue.