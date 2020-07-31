Arkport CSD proposes hybrid reopening plan, PK-6 report daily

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arkport Central School District has proposed a hybrid reopening with students in PK-6 reporting to school daily and older students reporting on a staggered basis.

The Arkport Central School District (ACSD) is planning on beginning the school year with a hybrid model. Grades PK-6 will return to instruction on a daily basis, while grades 7-12 will start the school year in an A/B day structure. In the event the district needs to close part or all of the school, students will transition to a remote/distance learning model.

Arkport’s full plan can be viewed on their website.

