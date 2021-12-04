Armed and Dangerous suspect with connections to Mansfield burglary arrested near Philadelphia

WARWICK, Pa. (WETM) — On November 30, 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police officers in Bucks County received emergency information from the Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police identified David Bruno Jasiulewicz, 32, with no fixed address, as a suspect in a burglary being investigated by troopers from the Mansfield Barracks.

Jasiulewicz was suspected to have stolen several long guns and handguns in this burglary. Troopers also informed Warwick Police that Jasiulewicz was possibly suicidal and had threatened to kill family members and any police that tried to intervene. He was considered armed and dangerous

Warwick police officers began to follow up on this information and learned that Jasiulewicz was believed to be patronizing a business in an industrial park, officers investigated to find Jasiulewicz’s car parked outside of the business.

Officers witnessed Jasiulewicz enter his vehicle and drive away, a traffic stop was initiated.

Jasiulewicz did not comply with instructions from officers. He proceeded to get out of his car and walk towards the road, threatening violence against himself and police. Officers utilized several less-lethal options to subdue this dangerous suspect, and he was successfully arrested.

Jasiulewicz has been charged with the following:

Persons not to possess firearms, a first-degree felony

Firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree delony

Resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow and was committed to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $50,000 bail. Additional charges are expected to be filed by Pennsylvania State Police.