Armed Robbery in City of Ithaca Monday Night

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Monday, at around 10PM, Ithaca Police Officers were called to respond to the report of an armed robbery of the Universal Deli-Grocery convenience store located at 428 Eddy Street, in the City of Ithaca.

When police arrived on the scene they found a victim who had been working as a clerk. The clerk reporting that someone walked into the store, pointed a handgun at him and threatened to shoot if he didn’t give over all of the stores money.

The clerk did give the robber an undisclosed amount of cash before he took off on foot fleeing the scene.

The clerk was not physcially injured.

The suspect is described as a medium brown skinned male of average height and build. He wore all black clothing, including long pants, long hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava style mask. He was reported to have fled westbound from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca police.