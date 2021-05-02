Armed Robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 1, at approximately 1:33 p.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Seneca Street.

It was reported the victim was walking into an apartment building in the 200 block of North Albany Street when he was approached by a male suspect displaying a knife.

The suspect, while holding the victim at knifepoint, demanded the victims’ property. The suspect left the area on foot after obtaining various personal items from the victim.

The victim was not injured during this incident.

It was reported that there was also a second victim who had their property stolen at knifepoint, however, they left prior to officers’ arrival. It is believed that the reporting victim was not targeted randomly.

The suspect was described as a black male in his twenties, approximately 6’5” tall, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black face mask.

Officers on scene surveyed the area for additional witnesses and checked for video surveillance footage.

The investigation is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips