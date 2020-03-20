Army Corps of Engineers to close recreation sites in Steuben, Tioga PA

BALTIMORE (WETM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has closed or delayed the opening of the following Corps-owned and managed recreation sites effective immediately and lasting indefinitely due to the concern for public health and safety of its employees and the visiting public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures pertain to visitor centers, beaches, special events, volunteer activities, public meetings, interpretive programs and other public gatherings.

-Raystown Lake, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania

-Tioga-Hammond Lakes, Tioga County, Pennsylvania

-Cowanesque Lake, Tioga County, Pennsylvania

-Foster Joseph Sayers Dam , Centre County, Pennsylvania*

-Curwensville Dam , Clearfield County, Pennsylvania*

-Alvin R. Bush Dam, Clinton County, Pennsylvania*

-Stillwater Dam , Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania*

-Aylesworth Dam , Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania*

-Indian Rock Dam, York County, Pennsylvania*

-Jennings Randolph Lake, Garrett County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia

-Whitney Point Dam , Broome County, New York*

-East Sidney Dam , Delaware County, New York*

-Almond Dam , Steuben County, New York*

-Arkport Dam , Steuben County, New York*

*Areas managed or leased by other entities on Corps’ lands will follow the terms of their lease/license agreements and will operate at the discretion of the entities.

Campgrounds are not accepting additional reservations at this time. If, in the interest of public health, reservations have to be cancelled, you will be notified by Recreation 1 Stop, and refunds will be issued. Please contact Recreation 1 Stop directly at 877-444-6777 if you have questions concerning your refund.

No new special event permits, special activity permits, letters of permission or reservations will be issued/granted.