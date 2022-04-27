ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health is joining with Corning Community College to offer free training for Certified Nurse Aides.

According to Arnot, candidates will have the opportunity to “earn while they learn”, and will work with the Environmental Services staff at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital (IDMH) in Bath while they are being trained.

The five-week course will take place at Corning Community College’s Health Education Center in Corning. Candidates will be paid for their work with the Environmental Services staff at IDMH. According to Arnot, upon successful completion of the certification exam candidates will transition to positions as Certified Nurse Aids at IDMH.

A Certified Nurse Aide assists with the care of nursing home residents through tasks such as passing beverages, transporting residents to their required destinations, making residents’ beds and cleaning and organizing pantries and utility rooms.

“Becoming a CNA is a wonderful way to begin a healthcare career,” said Elizabeth Weir, MSN, RN, CENP, Site Administrator/VP of Nursing. “Work like this puts you on track to master bedside care and helps you move on to other positions.”

A high school diploma or equivalent is required, and candidates must be at least 18 years old.

For more information and how to apply, you can visit Arnot Health’s CNA Traning page.