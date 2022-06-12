ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Guests of the Arnot Art Museum spent an afternoon out on the lawn of one of Elmira’s most historic buildings to raise money for a good cause.

Over 100 guests packed under tents out on the lawn of 315 W. Washington Ave. as the rain came down, but the cocktails poured.

The party was designed to raise money for the Arnot Art Museum’s restoration project, The Four Columns Project. The project seeks to raise money for the restoration of the building’s front columns which have been in their original state for 180 years.

The theme of Sunday’s party was The Mad Hatter’s Spring Cocktails at a historic Victorian. Those that purchased a ticket dawned their lavish clothes and unique hats as a way to stay in theme and immerse themselves in the atmosphere.

Guests chatted with one another and took the time to enjoy their afternoon with appropriately themed decor and finger foods.

This was the first party of the year with three more to go. The parties take place in each of the four seasons, with the next party being titled Summer Lawn Whites. That party will be held on Sept. 11 and be themed around the summer atmosphere where everyone is encouraged to wear all-white attire.

The locations for each party were chosen to be hosted by one of the museum’s trustees that were picked by a committee.

“It feels nice to have a full crowd,” said Clare Van Den Blink, host of the first fundraiser party. “We’ve got a lot of our friends and family here and many many new friends as well,” she added.

Following the summer party comes the autumn event, themed The Great Gatsby Bash, this party will be an evening in the Jazz age and will take place on Oct. 30. The event is expected to be very formal and runs from 6-8 p.m.

The final party of the year will be on Dec. 18 and titled an apres-ski afternoon. Focused on the winter season, they plan to have ice sculptures and other winter-themed decorations while asking guests to put on their best ski attire.

Tickets are available for future parties and can be purchased by phone by calling 607-734-3697, or by going emailing at guestservices@arnotartmuseum.org. Tickets for single events are $175 per person or $350 per couple, season tickets are available at $700 per person and $1400 per couple.