ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arnot Art Museum is opening its doors to its 14th annual Holiday Art Market seasonal pop-up retail shop. The museum is promoting local and regional artists around New York and Pennsylvania.

The artists’ work is composed of a variety of mediums, from watercolor to oil paintings, ceramic work, photographs, and prints. Vendors who produce their work look forward to having the opportunity of displaying their work in the museum for visitors to come by and see.

“What I hope for my viewer is that it touches something in them and I’m not going for a specific something, just something because art is subjective and it impacts each of us in a different way,” said artist Lee O’Connell of Corning.

The museum is open from Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays it will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for students and veterans. Students must bring their ID for verification. It’s $5 for people 55 years of age and older, and it is $7 for everyone else.