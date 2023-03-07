ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health’s Children’s Miracle Network got a $12,000 donation from the Finger Lakes Health Care Federal Credit Union after the organization said it would match the amount of money in its coin machine.

CMN Director Lauren Little said that FLHC reached out to Arnot a few months ago and said it would match the total amount brought into the coin machine and then put the money toward CMN’s “Dump the Jug” and radiothon fundraisers.

Little said she, her office, and FLHC were shocked at just how much the credit union was able to donate: $12,647.16.

“When she emailed me, I immediately responded, ‘Wow! Oh my gosh!’ It was awesome,” Little said. “Everybody in my office just heard my screaming. I was just elated!”

Little explained that the money will be used for Arnot Health’s pediatric unit, the NICU, and maternity services.