Arnot Health expands visitation hours at Arnot Ogden Medical Center

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Based on an analysis of the current COVID-19 situation, Arnot Health is expanding hospital visiting hours. These guidelines apply to Arnot’s hospitals only and not to our nursing homes.

Visiting hours at Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Medical Center have been expanded to Noon to 8 pm daily. Patients will be allowed two visitors for each day, who must be 18 years of age or older. Please note masks are still required in all Arnot Health facilities.

Visitation at the Intensive Care Unit at Arnot Ogden Medical Center is allowed from 4 to 8 pm. No visitation is allowed in the Infusion Center.

Visitation for Covid positive patients will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Visitation is allowed in our nursing homes, but there are restrictions. Please contact the facility you wish to visit to learn the steps you need to take. For Taylor Health Center, email mdrouin@arnothealth.org or call 607-776-8501. For St. Joseph’s Skilled Nursing Facility, call 607-733-6541.

Covid is still a threat to our community and Arnot Health urges all who can to get vaccinated. We offer clinics every week in different locations to make it convenient. For a current list of our clinics, visit https://www.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals.